TMKOC actor Gurucharan Singh returns home

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) actor Gurucharan Singh, who went missing on April 22, returned home on Friday.

After his return, he was taken in custody by police where he told the officials he was on a religious journey, an Indian media outlet reported.

According to police, Gurucharan Singh stayed at several Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

However, he later realised that he should return home as he had disappeared without notifying his family, police said.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi police filed a kidnapping case after his father Hargit Singh registered a missing complaint on April 26.

According to his father’s statement, Gurucharan Singh was to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai at 8.30 am on April 22.

However, he did not board the flight and went missing without a trace. His contact number was active till April 24 and multiple transactions were done from the same.

Singh played the character of Sodhi in the popular Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah until 2020.

His father, Hargit Singh, filed a missing complaint on April 26, and an FIR was lodged under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

During the investigation, it was revealed that Singh followed a sect that practices meditation while the actor had also shown interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation.

A police report also stated the actor operated multiple bank accounts.

Delhi Police’s report revealed that Gurucharan Singh was operating as many as 10 bank accounts for financial transactions despite facing financial constraints.