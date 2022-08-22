To return or not to return?: PTI’s parliamentary party takes decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has rejected to return to the National Assembly (NA) and said that there was no option other than fresh polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

Imran Khan chaired the session of the PTI parliamentary party today. The participants of the PTI parliamentary party session discussed the political situation of the country.

Sources told ARY News that the parliamentary party rejected to return to the assembly at any cost and decided to not accept any option other than fresh polls.

Imran Khan issued instructions to the parliamentary party to commence preparations for elections. “PTI leaders should reach the nationals. The current rulers want to spread fear among the people. I will not step back from the struggle for real independence.”

Moreover, the PTI chief apprised the parliamentary party members about the next strategy. During the session, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar assigned tasks to the members and formed teams for taking part in forthcoming by-elections.

Sources said that Khan will activate the PTI workers before addressing the upcoming public gatherings. “Whole party will participate in the electioneering of the by-polls which will be contested following the same strategy of Punjab by-elections,” sources added.

‘Lockdown in all cities’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has devised a strategy to mount pressure on the federal government to refrain from arresting the party chief Imran Khan.

Sources said that Asad Umar informed the parliamentary party members about the strategy. He expressed hope that Khan will not be arrested but in another case, there will be a lockdown in all cities if the PTI chief is arrested.

“District presidents have already been briefed about the procedure of locking down the cities. All PTI workers will head toward Islamabad on the next day after observing lockdown.”

A Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akram expressed his views that PTI would be stronger if it is present in the NA. To this, Khan replied that PTI will lose public support if its lawmakers chose to stay in the assembly.

PTI women leaders meet Imran Khan

The former women lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called on Imran Khan. They exchanged views on the political situation, organisational activities and strategy.

They strongly condemned crackdowns on PTI and media censorship initiated by the coalition government. Imran Khan thanked PTI leaders for providing the right guidance and best leadership amid the political instability in the country.

The PTI chief said that they believe in expanding the scope of democracy to all segments of society. He praised that women exhibited courage and determination in the real independence struggle and the completion of the best political process was impossible without the role of women.

He vowed that PTI will empower women’s role in national affairs and the struggle will provide real independence to the country. Khan asked the women should prepare themselves for leading the national and parliamentary affairs in the coming days.

