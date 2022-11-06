Meet Toba Tek Singh man whose eyes change color with clothes

TOBA TEK SINGH: Muhammad Ali, a 22-year-old Toba Tek Singh man is blessed with a miraculous gift by the nature as the color of his eyes changes with the hues of his clothes.

Exclusively talking to ARY News، Muhammad Ali said the color of his eyes changes with the hue of the clothes he wears.

The Toba Tek Singh man said his eyes change color with almost every hue of clothing excluding three colors i-e-black, red and yellow.

Ali said normally it takes four to five minutes for eyes to change color. Replying to a question, the man said he has not taken any advice from the doctor as he has no problem with his eyesight during the process of changing color.

The 22-year-old said due to frequent changes of his eyes’ color, his colleagues used to ask if he using eye lenses, but he used to reply no its real which they did not believe.

