Toba Tek Singh: Woman gives birth to quadruplets

Toba Tek Singh: A woman gave birth to quadruplets through normal delivery at District Headquarters Hospital, Toba Tek Singh.

According to hospital sources, the health of mother was sound but the newborn babies were in intensive care.

Dr Tahir and Dr Fatima of the DHQ Hospital said the weight of the new born babies was 1.4, 1.1, and one kg each, which was very less than the normal weight.

Earlier, a woman gave birth to sextuplets (six babies) at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Hospital in Karachi.

According to Director JPMC, the woman gave birth to the sextuplets via normal delivery, and five out of six children were born alive. “One of the female children could not survive,” he said, adding that among the five surviving children four are boys while one of them is a girl.

He shared that the surviving children have been shifted to the National Institute of Child Health (NICH) nursery after having breathing issues.