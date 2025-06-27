Tobey Maguire returns as ‘Spider-Man’

Filmmaker Sam Raimi’s original ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy, starring Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire, is set to return to theatres.

Fans of the beloved franchise will, for the first time, see the extended cut of 2004’s Spider-Man 2 in theatres in 4K.

This is the first time that version of the superhero sequel — featuring extended and extra scenes — will be released in theatres.

The extended cut, ‘Spider-Man 2.1,’ will arrive in theatres this fall along with the 4K version of all three films, starring Tobey Maguire.

The release schedule will begin on September 26 with a screening of ‘Spider-Man,’ followed by ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ on September 27, and ‘Spider-Man 3’ on September 28.

In the second, Fathom Entertainment will screen each film again on October 3, 4, and 5, with tickets set to go on sale July 25.

At the time of the announcement, Fathom Entertainment CEO Ray Nutt said that the trilogy, led by Tobey Maguire, launched the modern era of superhero films.

“To this day, Tobey Maguire’s take on Spider-Man resonates across generations. At Fathom Entertainment, we celebrate fandom and I am delighted that ‘Spider-Man 2.1’ in 4K will make its theatrical debut, a true gift for longtime fans and a thrilling discovery for new ones,” he added.

It is worth noting here that the “Spider-Man” trilogy joins a long list of fan-favourite films and franchises that have been re-released recently.

Before the superhero trilogy’s theatrical re-run, ‘Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, ‘Clueless,’ have been screened while plans are in place to re-release classics such as ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ ‘The Sound of Music’ and ‘Rocky IV.’