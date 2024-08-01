Gold prices go down in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of per tola gold in Pakistan went down by Rs1000 on Thursday, ARY News reported quoting all Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by R1000 per tola to Rs252,500, while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs857 to stood at Rs 216,478.

The price of the precious metal in the local market had risen by Rs. 200 per tola the other day.

In the international market, spot gold climbed $26 to reach at $2,391.14 per ounce.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $2,432.29 per ounce, as of 0956 GMT, having hit its highest since July 18 earlier in the session. Prices were just $51 shy of the record high of $2,483.60 scaled on July 17.

U.S. gold futures firmed 0.1% to $2,476.10.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.7% to $28.83, platinum lost 1% to $966.40 and palladium eased 0.4% at $921.97.