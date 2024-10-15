web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Gold rates in Pakistan – October 15, 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on October 15 (Tuesday) in line with the downward trend in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs700 to  275,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,768 after it recorded a decrease of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was set at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.