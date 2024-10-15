Gold rates in Pakistan – October 15, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on October 15 (Tuesday) in line with the downward trend in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs700 to 275,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,768 after it recorded a decrease of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was set at $2,653 per ounce (with a premium of $20.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

On Monday, gold price per tola increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.