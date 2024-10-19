Gold scales fresh record high in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan maintained their upward trend on Saturday 10,19,2024 in line with the increase in the international market.

In the domestic market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs900 to Rs281,800, which is the latest record high in Pakistan.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs241,598 after it recorded an increase of Rs772, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Globally, the rate was set at $2,721 per ounce after increasing $9 during the day.

Silver prices gained Rs50 to settle at Rs3,150 per tola.

On Friday, gold price had increased by Rs3,000 to settle at a then-record high level of Rs280,900.

Experts have attributed the ongoing rally in gold prices to escalating tensions in the Middle East.