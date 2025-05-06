Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs.6,100 on Tuesday (06 May 2025) and was sold at Rs.356,100 against its sale at Rs.350,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.5,232 to Rs.305,300 from Rs 300,068 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.4,796 to Rs.279,868 from Rs.275,072.

The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.57 to Rs.3,482 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.22 to Rs.2,985.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $61 to $3,377 from $3,316 whereas that of silver went up by $0.57 to $33.00, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia rose significantly on Tuesday, May 06, 2025, reaching SAR 4,653 per tola, up from SAR 4,552 recorded a day earlier.

According to data from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold is now valued at SAR 3,993, while the price of one ounce stands at SAR 12,421. The latest market update was recorded at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia, like elsewhere, are heavily influenced by global market conditions. The yellow metal continues to be viewed as a safe-haven asset, offering financial security during periods of geopolitical instability and economic uncertainty.

Valued for its rarity, resilience, and universal appeal, gold remains a key component of investment strategies for both individual investors and central banks.

It plays a crucial role in diversifying portfolios and hedging against inflation and currency volatility.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often sees price increases when interest rates decline, making it more attractive. Conversely, higher borrowing costs tend to suppress its demand.