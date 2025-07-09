Gold prices experience sharp decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The gold prices saw a sharp drop in Pakistan, following a similar downward trend in the international market on Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was traded at Rs351,500 as compared to its sale at Rs354,500 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs301,354 from Rs303,926 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs2,357 to Rs276,251 from Rs278,608

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,841 and Rs3,293 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $33 to $3,292 from $3,325, whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $36.57, the Association reported.

Gold has long held dual significance — cherished for its aesthetic and cultural value in jewelry, and respected as a cornerstone of secure investment strategies.

Amidst rising inflation, fluctuating currency values, and market instability, both individual and institutional investors have intensified their focus on gold to safeguard wealth and mitigate risks.

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The current upward trend in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.