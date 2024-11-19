Gold prices record massive surge in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of 24 karat per tola gold further increased by Rs3,600 and was sold at Rs273,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs269,900, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs3,086 to Rs.234,482 from Rs231,396 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs214,942 from Rs212,113.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at, Rs3250 and Rs2,786 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,623 from $2,587, the Association reported.

Earlier on November 18, the gold prices in Pakistan witnessed an increase of Rs2,500 per tola. The gold was sold at Rs269,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs2,144 to Rs231,396 from Rs 229,252 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs212,113 from Rs210,148.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,587 from $2,562, the Association reported.