Gold prices see big rise in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Friday October 11, 2024 in line with the upward trend in the international market.

In the local market, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2700 to reach RsRs273,900.

Similarly, the price of 22-karat gold stood at Rs. 215,256 per 10-gram, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.