Gold prices go up in local market

Gold prices in both the international and local markets have gone up in Pakistan on October 14, Monday.

In the local gold markets, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs200, reaching Rs275,700.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs171, settling at Rs236,368.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% at $2,658.67 per ounce by 0944 GMT, after hitting its highest since Oct. 4 at $2,666.72 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures were flat at $2,676.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.41 per ounce and platinum shed 0.6% to $979.26. Palladium fell 1.5% to $1,053.22.

