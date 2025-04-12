Today Gold rates in Saudi Arabia – 12 April 2025

The price of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia climbed to 4,434 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

On Friday, the precious metal was priced at 4,335 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola.

Per Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is currently valued at SAR 3,805, with an ounce of gold costing 11,836 Saudi Riyal.

Gold prices are influenced by global market trends, including those in Saudi Arabia, with the latest update noted at 10:00 am on April 12, 2025.

For centuries, gold has remained a prized precious metal, holding a crucial place in the global economy.

Its worth comes from its rarity, resilience, and universal allure. Often seen as a safe-haven asset, gold is used to safeguard wealth during economic uncertainty.

Investors and central banks hold gold reserves to diversify portfolios and shield against inflation and currency volatility.

Gold’s price is shaped by numerous factors. Geopolitical tensions or concerns about a severe economic downturn can rapidly drive up gold prices due to its safe-haven appeal.

As a non-yielding asset, gold often rises when interest rates fall, while higher borrowing costs tend to pressure the yellow metal downward.