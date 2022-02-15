Gold prices see big drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold price on Tuesday registered a decrease of Rs750 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), per tola gold price in the local market dropped by Rs750 per tola to settle at Rs125,800.

The price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs556 to Rs107,853.

Amidst increased demand for the United States (US) dollar, the Pakistani rupee continued to post losses against the greenback in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 175.78 against the dollar, 41 paisas or 18% down from the previous close of Rs175.47.

Forex dealers said rising demand for the US currency from importers was behind the depreciation of the rupee.

