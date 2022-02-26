Gold gain continues in domestic market

KARACHI: Gold continues its upward journey in Pakistan on a third consecutive day as per tola price increased by Rs100, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to all Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association (APJMA), the per tola gold price was increased by Rs100 to settle at Rs127,950.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold also increased by Rs81 to Rs109,696.

It is pertinent to mention here that in international market, bullion prices jumped to seven-month highs on last Thursday as supplies worries intensified after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which also propelled gold to a near 18-month high as investors switched to safe-haven assets.

Oil prices jumped on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply.

