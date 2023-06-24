Toddler assaulted by classmate due to teacher’s careless behavior

A careless and negligent behavior of the school teacher was reported from the Bengaluru city of India, where a toddler was trashed by another child in a classroom when the teacher left the kids unattended.

A video was emerged on social media platform, Twitter, showing a kid brutally beating up another one after being left unattended in a room, the video got viral after which the netizens got furious at the negligence of the teacher.

A disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. Please think once before sending your’s kids to this kind of School🙏pic.twitter.com/7ovmq7dWn0 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2023

The clip from a preschool showed a group of kids in a closed room surrounded by toys. At the beginning of the video, a woman is seen standing at the door of the room. She then proceeds to take one of the kids out of the room, leaving the others unattended.

The clip was posted by an account named @gharkekalesh. It was captioned, “A disturbing video of a preschool where toddlers are left unattended in a closed room. A senior kid is seen hitting repeatedly a junior school. Please think once before sending your’s kids to this kind of school.”

The video sparked outrage on social media. Many users were shocked to see the clip.