Toddler snatched from her mum by man as they left supermarket in Italy

A toddler has been snatched from her mum by man as they left supermarket in Italy.

The 18-month-old mum is recovering in the hospital with a fractured femur after being snatched by a stranger in a grocery store.

The girl and her mum were walking hand-in-hand when CCTV caught the man bending down to grab the little girl and trying to run away.

He apparently tried to carry the girl away as her mother fought back, with other passersby jumping in to help.

The child’s father, seen pushing a trolley, witnessed the alleged abduction and rushed to help his partner.

According to reports, several security guards also intervened to capture the suspect at the Esselunga supermarket in Bergamo, northern Italy, on Saturday.

An eyewitness said: ‘I heard a truly heartbreaking scream and saw a man in old, worn clothes lying on the floor, holding his head in his hands while surrounded by six to eight supermarket employees.’

The suspect, identified as a homeless Romanian man, was then handed over to the local police.

He had no prior criminal record in Italy, but now faces charges of attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police spokesperson Marco Cadeddu said: ‘The incident was certainly very serious, but it highlighted the effectiveness of our security system.

‘Those who witnessed the events and intervened to protect the girl and her mother were all involved.