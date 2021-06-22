Toddler spends Rs1.7mn upgrading car while playing on mum’s iPad  

In an surprising incident, a 10-month-old boy spent over Rs 1.7 million to purchase the full self-driving capability package for Tesla while playing on his mother’s iPad.

Her mother was left shocked when over Rs1.7 million fee appeared on her bank statement. The woman claimed that her 10-month-old son managed to purchase the full self-driving capability package for her Tesla after finding his way onto the car’s app.

The woman said that she had no idea about it until the Rs1.7 million fee appeared on her bank statement.

TikTok user @Stayfitstaylit shared screenshots to show the receipt, including the warning message that it would be non-refundable 48 hours after purchase, adding that the clever Tesla would automatically update while parked.

She maintained that her son had bought a package that allows her car to navigate on autopilot, automatically change lanes and park, upgrade to a full self-driving computer and recognise traffic lights – with autosteer on city streets coming later in the year

The mother said that she and her partner had been considering the upgrade themselves, and their little boy simply took matters into his own hands to give them the final push, The Mirror reported.

The series of videos have been watched more than two million times, and were captioned: “Well our son decided we needed the self driving package we debated on before.”