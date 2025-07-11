Tom Brady breaks silence on Sofia Vergara dating rumours

Amid their dating rumours, NFL star Tom Brady has addressed the reports, claiming that he finds Hollywood diva Sofia Vergara ‘too old’ to date her.

After rumours of a ‘summer romance’ between football quarterback Tom Brady, 47, and Hollywood A-lister Sofia Vergara, 53, began to swirl earlier this week, following their superyacht outing in Ibiza, Spain, reports from foreign media refuted the dating buzz, suggesting that he finds the ‘Griselda’ star ‘too old’ for him to date.

However, a representative of Brady has now dismissed the statement, calling it ‘pure fiction’. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” the person said.

Meanwhile, friends of the two celebrities have previously clarified that despite both of them being single, the speculations of their ‘summer romance’ are absolutely ‘ridiculous’.

It is worth noting here that Brady was married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, for over 13 years. The former couple announced their divorce in October 2022.

Meanwhile, Vergara, who was married to actor Joe Manganiello since 2015, confirmed their separation in 2023. The couple finalised their divorce last February. She was reportedly dating orthopaedic surgeon Justin Saliman last year.

