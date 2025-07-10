Tom Brady, Sofia Vergara fuel dating rumours with Spain outing

Former NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood actor Sofia Vergara fueled romance speculations after the two were seen enjoying an evening in Spain.

The development comes after the ‘Modern Family’ alum and the former NFL star were seen together in Ibiza, Spain.

Sofia Vergara, 50, and Tom Brady, 47, were also spotted together on Ritz-Carlton’s superyacht ‘Luminara’ alongside other Hollywood celebrities, including Martha Stewart, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Hudson.

According to US media outlets, their “summer romance” began with Brady moving his seat next to Vergara during a dinner on the superyacht.

Sofia Vergara also shared a photo of them seated at a table together.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the two celebrities were not seriously thinking of taking it further despite both of them being single at the moment.

Citing an insider, the publication reported that calling it a “romance” was “ridiculous” at least for now.

According to the publication, Tom Brady and the ‘Modern Family’ alum were definitely not a couple, and were having fun on the trip through Europe.

It is to be noted here that the former NFL star was previously married to model Gisele Bündchen for 13 years.

The former couple share a son, Benjamin Rein, 14, and a daughter Vivian Lake, 11, from their marriage, which ended in in October 2022.

Following the finalisation of their divorce, the former celebrity couple agreed to joint custody of their two children.

Sofia Vergara was married to actor Joe Manganiello between 2015 and 2024.