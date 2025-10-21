Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas settle romance speculation

After a flurry of romance speculation, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly just friends.

The Mission: Impossible star and Ballerina actress first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in February. Their relationship appeared to deepen over the summer, when the pair photographed holding hands during a vacation in Vermont in July.

Recently, followed claims of a split, a source informed People that Cruise is a “dear friend and mentor” to de Armas, who “very much enjoys spending time with him”. The source added that she has been single for some time and maintains contact with Cruise, as they have an upcoming movie project that she is looking forward to.

While Cruise and de Armas have never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship, reports in July suggested that she “really enjoys spending time with him”. Insiders noted that they have grown incredibly close, with Cruise offering significant personal and professional support.

In May, de Armas about the frequent sightings of the two, stating to Women’s Wear Daily, “Obviously, everyone knows I’m working with Tom Cruise”, hinting an action-packed project with director-producers Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie. She also shared her excitement about intense training involved, saying, “It’s another level that just keeps setting the bar higher and higher. But it’s so much fun”.

Cruise has also praised de Armas’ talent, describing her as a “very, very talented, great dramatic actress”.