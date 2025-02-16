Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark dating rumours

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas sparked dating rumours following their outing in London on Valentine’s Day.

The ‘Mission Impossible’ star and the Hollywood actress were seen together interacting with fans and posing for selfies in Soho, London, local media outlets reported.

Tom Cruise was seen sporting a grey polo shirt and a navy suit while Ana de Armas was dressed in blue denim jeans and a black blazer.

Fans began speculating about their relationship status as they dined together in London on Valentine’s Day eve.

The two Hollywood actors were seen carrying two bags of takeaway food, before getting into a taxi together.

According to reports, their outing was the second in recent days as the ‘Mission Impossible’ star was seen dropping her off at London’s Chiltern Firehouse last week.

While Tom Cruise has been married three times and has also dated a few leading Hollywood ladies over the years, Ana de Armas was previously linked to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

On the work front, the Hollywood action star is awaiting the release of ‘Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025.

De Armas recently filmed an assassin role in the John Wick spinoff, ‘Ballerina,’ which is set for a release on June 6.

The Hollywood actress has in the past, expressed her admiration for Tom Cruise over his intense sequences in his action films.

In a 2023 interview, Ana De Armas revealed getting inspiration from the ‘Mission Impossible’ star to do her stunts in her film ‘Ghosted.’

“Not at a Tom Cruise level yet. But I can appreciate what he does 100 percent now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing,” she said.