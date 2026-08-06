Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' daughter Suri makes theatre debut

Suri Noelle – the daughter of actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise – has made her theatrical debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as she stepped into the spotlight in a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The 20-year-old is part of the cast of Midsummer!, a queer reimagining of the classic play that is scheduled for a 13-day run at the renowned arts festival.

Ahead of the production’s opening, Suri was seen attending a dress rehearsal alongside her fellow performers from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For the production, Suri wore a yellow shirt paired with a purple corset, matching skirt and a pillbox fascinator as she prepared for her first stage performance.

The show is described by its creators as “bursting with queer transformative joy” and marks the beginning of Suri’s professional theatre journey after graduating from New York City’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. She is currently studying at Carnegie Mellon University.

The stage production also comes after it was reported that Suri had legally adopted “Noelle”- her mother Katie Holmes’ middle name – as her surname.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise welcomed Suri in 2006 before ending their six-year marriage in 2012. Following the divorce, Holmes was granted custody of their daughter, who has largely remained out of the public eye while pursuing her education.