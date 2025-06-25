Michael Cera recalls being called out by Tom Cruise

Canadian actor Michael Cera claims he was called out by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on their very first interaction.

In a recent appearance on Louis Theroux’s eponymous comedy podcast, Michael Cera, who started early as a child actor, recalled his first interaction with megastar Tom Cruise, back in 2010, during the filming of a pre-taped segment for the MTV Movie Awards.

While it was a ‘surreal’ and ‘fascinating’ experience for Cera, working with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star, he looked back at the fine leadership qualities of Cruise on a set, due to which the former ended up getting scolded.

“Tom, like, runs the set. I was really there for, like, five minutes, but what I observed was that he was like the first [assistant director] on the set. … It was his thing. He was such a leader,” the ‘Superbad’ actor remembered.

Further reflecting on their first encounter, Cera added, “The first moment I had with him, I arrived, they were shooting and I was talking to the writer … we were just kind of mumbling while they were shooting, but they could hear us. It was just, like, 40 feet away, and Tom Cruise looks at me – I’ve never met him, they’re in the middle of a take – and he looks and he goes, ‘Is that Michael Cera talking during a f***in’ take?’”

“He was joking, but it was also like, ‘Do shut up.’ It was so surreal,” he maintained. “And then I met him and he was like, ‘Talking during a f***in’ take’. I knew he was playing around, so I was like, ‘It wasn’t me, it was the writer!’ He was like, ‘I’m kidding, I’m kidding.’ I was like, ‘ … I’m kidding too.'”

