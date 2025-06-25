web analytics
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Michael Cera recalls being called out by Tom Cruise

Canadian actor Michael Cera claims he was called out by Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise on their very first interaction.

In a recent appearance on Louis Theroux’s eponymous comedy podcast, Michael Cera, who started early as a child actor, recalled his first interaction with megastar Tom Cruise, back in 2010, during the filming of a pre-taped segment for the MTV Movie Awards.

While it was a ‘surreal’ and ‘fascinating’ experience for Cera, working with the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star, he looked back at the fine leadership qualities of Cruise on a set, due to which the former ended up getting scolded.

“Tom, like, runs the set. I was really there for, like, five minutes, but what I observed was that he was like the first [assistant director] on the set. … It was his thing. He was such a leader,” the ‘Superbad’ actor remembered.

Further reflecting on their first encounter, Cera added, “The first moment I had with him, I arrived, they were shooting and I was talking to the writer … we were just kind of mumbling while they were shooting, but they could hear us. It was just, like, 40 feet away, and Tom Cruise looks at me – I’ve never met him, they’re in the middle of a take – and he looks and he goes, ‘Is that Michael Cera talking during a f***in’ take?’”

“He was joking, but it was also like, ‘Do shut up.’ It was so surreal,” he maintained. “And then I met him and he was like, ‘Talking during a f***in’ take’. I knew he was playing around, so I was like, ‘It wasn’t me, it was the writer!’ He was like, ‘I’m kidding, I’m kidding.’ I was like, ‘ … I’m kidding too.'”

Also Read: Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt reunion: Truth behind public meeting laid bare

