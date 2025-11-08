Tom Cruise encourages Rosamund Pike ahead of her role in 'Gone Girl'

In a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, November 7, British actress Rosamund Pike shared how Tom Cruise provided crucial encouragement during her preparation for Gone Girl, which was released in 2014.

Pike further shared, “The night before I started filming Gone Girl, I was so frightened, and I couldn’t sleep,” when Cruise, 63, came up in conversation with fellow guests Glen Powell, Michelle Yeoh, Jack Whitehall and Ed Sheeran.

He further continued, “So at four in the morning I wrote to Tom saying I wasn’t up to the role and I was terrified,” who costarred with Cruise, 63, in the 2012 action flick Jack Reacher. “And he sent me the kindest letter immediately saying, ‘You’ve got this and you are ready.’ ”

Earlier, Pike played Amy Elliott Dunne opposite Ben Affleck’s Nick in director David Fincher’s film adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s 2012 novel about a wife who mysteriously disappears. She may have been nervous before it began filming, but her lead performance in the hit film ended up making her a first-time Academy Award nominee, earning many other accolades as well. Reese Witherspoon was one of the film’s producers.

Tom Cruise’s warm words meant a lot to the Die Another Day actress at the time.

“It was such a significant gesture from someone with such a level of fame,” she explained.

Pike next stars in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t in, as she told Norton and his guests, an antagonistic role.

“It is a gorgeous movie, and I relish being a villain,” she admitted. “I tried to meet people in the arms trade and those that fund wars so I could do my research but all those I managed to find seemed reasonable and not nefarious at all!”Following the cancellation of The Wheel of Time after three seasons, Pike has the comedy Ladies First among her upcoming projects. Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hits theaters on Nov. 14.