Tom Cruise fired stunt instructor for this reason

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise fired his stunt instructor after being told that it was dangerous for him to perform a daredevil scene by himself.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Tom Cruise made the revelation during his dinner with the co-actor of his film ‘Edge of Tomorrow‘ Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

Tom Cruise embraced the challenge of filming the scene where his character Ethan Hunt had to climb the 2,722-foot skyscraper Burj Khalifa in ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol‘. He wore suction gloves to complete the challenge.

During his conversation, he recalled the film’s stunt director telling him that it was a dangerous feat for him to achieve.

He said that he performed the stunt, which he had dreamt of for 15 years.

However, the stunt instructor telling him that the daredevil act of him filming the scene by himself was “too dangerous” did not sit well with the ‘Mission: Impossible‘ star.

Related – WATCH: Tom Cruise climbs airplane’s wing mid-air to perform daredevil stunt

Tom Cruise is known for pulling off dangerous stunts by himself.

Earlier, he thanked the fans for making ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ a success by free-falling from an aircraft.

Moreover, he performed a “HALO” skydive on camera: a “high altitude, low opening” jump, usually done only by highly-trained military professionals as a way of avoiding detection by the enemy.

He leapt from the cargo door of a plane at 25,000 feet (7,600 metres) – almost five miles – opened the parachute less than 2,000 feet (600 metres) from the ground.