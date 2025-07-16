Tom Cruise is giving ‘major anxiety’ to girlfriend Ana de Armas

Though they are yet to make it official with their romance, Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas is getting anxious and concerned for her rumoured beau Tom Cruise, as the Hollywood superstar does not plan to slow down with his death-defying stunts anytime soon.

Tom Cruise and his death-defying stunts on-screen – a Hollywood genre in its own – is something Ana de Armas had been a fan of, but now that the two are rumoured to be in a relationship, it is becoming concerning for the ‘Ballerina’ star, who worries that her rumoured beau may push himself too far.

“Ana’s in awe of Tom and what he’s pulled off over the years, but now that they’ve gotten close, it puts a whole new light on things, and she can’t help but worry that he’s going to get seriously hurt one day,” revealed a source close to the rumoured couple.

“He’s about to turn 63 and still throwing himself out of helicopters and dangling from buildings like he’s invincible,” the tipster continued. “She’s seen the prep videos, the insane training routines, and heard him talk about his plans to push the stunts even further in upcoming projects, and it’s all left her with major anxiety.”

It is worth noting here that Ana de Armas, 37, first sparked dating rumours with Tom Cruise, 62, this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their following public outings together.

According to the insider, de Armas only wants the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star to be ‘more cautious’ when it comes to his stunt work. “There’s zero chance Ana’s going to talk him into slowing down, but that doesn’t mean she has to like it. She’s told friends she winces every time he talks about jumping off another skyscraper or clinging to the side of a jet,” the source divulged. “It’s very hard to see him putting his life at risk this way.”