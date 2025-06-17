Tom Cruise set to receive honorary Oscar award

Hollywood action star Tom Cruise is set to receive an honorary Oscar award at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ upcoming annual Governors Awards.

Hollywood actor Debbie Allen and production designer Wynn Thomas are joining him in receiving the honorary awards.

Legendary musician Dolly Parton will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The four Oscar statuettes will be presented during the 16th Annual Governors Awards, set for November 16 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Ovation Hollywood.

“Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all,” said Janet Yang, Academy President.

It is to be noted here that Tom Cruise remains one of the most successful actors in Hollywood history.

The actor played a leading role in the revival of the box office with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Throughout his decades-long acting career, Tom Cruise has earned Oscar nominations for ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Jerry Maguire’ and ‘Magnolia.’

The Hollywood star’s notable films include the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise, ‘Interview With the Vampire,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Vanilla Sky,’ ‘Risky Business’ and ‘A Few Good Men.’

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presents the honorary Oscar Award “to honour extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to the Academy.”