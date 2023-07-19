Tom Cruise’s salary for Mission: Impossible 7′ unveiled

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, one of the highest-paid actors, was paid between $12-14 million for his latest film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘.

Tom Cruise’s salary for ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ was disclosed in a report published in the American entertainment news agency Variety.

An executive of the Paramount Pictures, the film’s production house, said the actor’s hard work and dedication justifies his earnings.

“I would never bet against Tom Cruise,” the executive stated. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay them, but Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson justify their salaries.”

His pay for ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘ was peanuts compared to what he pocketed for other movies in the series.

He got paid between $70-100 million per project because of production credits. A report stated that he pocketed $100 million to work in ‘The War of the Worlds’ and collected $68 million for ‘Vanilla Sky‘.

As far as his salary for the ‘Top Gun‘ sequel titled ‘Top Gun: Maverick‘ was concerned, his base salary was $13 million, but the amount increased to $100 million thanks to a negotiation deal.

It is pertinent to mention that Tom Cruise amazed audiences in ‘Mission: Impossible 7‘. The actor put his life on the line to entertain audiences by performing jaw-dropping stunts.

In the film, spy agent Ethan Hunt and the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) track down a dangerous weapon that threatens humanity. A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick is the longest film in the franchise, with run-time of two hours and 36 minutes. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.