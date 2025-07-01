Tom Cruise pulls off a lavish gesture for ‘future wife’ Ana de Armas

Tom Cruise is eyeing rumoured girlfriend Ana de Armas as his ‘future wife’, and in this ‘relentless pursuit’, the Hollywood superstar has pulled out the most lavish gift yet for Cuban-Spanish actor.

While Tom Cruise has not been secretive about his feelings for fellow actor Ana de Armas anymore, the Hollywood A-lister is now taking things up a notch, pulling out a luxury and his most personalised gift for his ladylove yet, revealed an insider to a foreign publication.

However, the friend circle of the ‘Ballerina’ star warns her of the ‘red flag’ in this relationship.

“Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different. He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites,” the tipster said. “But his latest gift is his most personal yet.”

The insider continued to reveal, “His latest gesture was having a bespoke fragrance created especially for her.”

According to the details, the custom scent, concocted in Grasse, France, features orchid oils chosen to reflect her Cuban heritage and blended to match her natural skin chemistry. The perfume was then bottled in a hand-blown pink Murano glass bottle, along with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.

“Tom is intent on making everything as lavish and over-the-top as possible for Ana,” the source concluded.

It is worth noting here that Ana de Armas, 37, first sparked dating rumours with Tom Cruise, 62, this Valentine’s Day, which was only fuelled by their March outing, when they arrived together at the London airport, via a helicopter.

