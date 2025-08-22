Tom Cruise reveals brutal injury during ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunt

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has shared some insights into the making of his action sequences in ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.’

The actor is best known for pulling off death-defying stunts in his films throughout his decades-long career.

The 63-year-old star took it up a notch in his recent ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ touted as his final outing as Ethan Hunt.

In an exclusive preview of bonus content from the film’s digital release, Tom Cruise revealed one specific stunt which almost left with him with a broken back.

The Hollywood actor and ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ director Christopher McQuarrie came together to break down the biplane battle between Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and villain Gabriel (Esai Morales).

“Oh, this almost broke my back. Oh God, that was brutal,” Cruise said as the scene played.

The stunt involves Hunt grabbing onto a seatbelt and dangling from the plane as it flies upside down before leaping onto Gabriel.

In the following sequence, the villain maneuvers the plane into a roll, forcing Ethan to slam into the side of the plane.

“Oh, that was brutal. That hit, that was a hard one,” Tom Cruise said.

At this point, Christopher McQuarrie revealed that Ethan slamming into the side of the plane was the actor’s idea.

“You were like, ‘I think we’re gonna need that,’ and I was like, ‘I didn’t ask you to do that,’” the filmmaker told Tom Cruise.

“This separated the joints in Tom’s fingers from the force, so by the time we finished this sequence, your hands were absolutely swollen — oh my God, it was so painful to watch,” McQuarrie said.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ is set to arrive on 4k Ultra HD, DVD, and Blu-ray on October 14.