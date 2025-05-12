Tom Cruise reveals surprising details about his ‘Rain Man’ casting

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has revealed his little sister’s role in his casting in ‘Rain Man’ opposite Dustin Hoffman.

Released in 1988, the film proved to be a hit at the box office and won Best Picture at the Oscars, while Hoffman won Best Actor.

Speaking at the BFI in London, Tom Cruise recalled one instance when his sister forced him to say hello to Dustin Hoffman.

The Hollywood star said that he had returned to the US after shooting Ridley Scott’s ‘Legend’ in 1984 to meet his sister Cass.

According to Cruise, his sister spotted Dustin Hoffman at a New York City restaurant where they were having a meal.

“She goes, ‘There’s Dustin Hoffman.’ I looked up and there he was, in a hat — he was doing ‘Death of a Salesman’ — and he was ordering takeout,” he said.

Tom Cruise added, “She goes, ‘You go over there and say hello to him.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to say hello.’ She goes, ‘You know him, you know his movies.’ And she doesn’t do stuff like that. And I don’t walk up to people, but she was so pushy.”

After his sister gave him an ultimatum that she would go over to meet Dustin Hoffman and talk about him, the Hollywood actor had no choice but to go and introduce himself to Hoffman.

“He’s not going to know who I am, that’s going to be really humiliating!” he said.

Consequently, the Hollywood actor went over to meet him, recalling, “I said, ‘Excuse me, Mr. Hoffman, I’m sorry…’ And he went, ‘Cruise!’”

Dustin Hoffman ended up offering Tom Cruise and his sister tickets to ‘Death of a Salesman’ and expressed his desire to work with him in a movie.

“And that’s what happened, and basically a year later he sent ‘Rain Man,’” he added.

‘Rain Man’ tells the story of wheeler-dealer (Cruise) whose father leaves his fortune to his other brother that he didn’t know existed (Hoffman).