Tom Cruise: Secrets behind Hollywood star’s age-defying looks revealed!

How is the Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, 62, doing all these death-defying stunts himself in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ films, all while looking better than most of the men half his age?

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

From his latest ‘Mission: Impossible’ adventure ‘Final Reckoning’, wreaking havoc in the theatres, to his budding romance with Ana De Armas breaking social media, Tom Cruise has all the opportunities of being in the headlines.

However, one thing that is keeping his millions of fans across the globe curious and equally envious, is the ‘Top Gun’ star’s age-defying looks at 62, that make them wonder if it is any special, carefully-curated diet or if the credit goes to a much stricter workout regime that is keeping Cruise in unmatchable shape.

Well, if going by his own words, the Hollywood star maintains his fitness through a variety of workouts, which don’t stay limited to his early morning gym sessions. “Sea-kayaking, caving, fencing, treadmill, weights… rock-climbing, hiking… I jog… I do so many different activities,” Cruise was quoted as saying about his workout routine in 2023.

Additionally, the celebrity indulges in a variety of cardio exercises, like treadmill, swimming, brisk walking or cycling, to burn extra calories and get the blood pumping, while he also makes sure to incorporate weight training in his regimen, in order to boost flexibility and enhance muscle strength.

However, workouts and intense exercises can never make up for a healthy diet; therefore, Cruise ensures limiting his consumption to 1200 calories, which mainly comes from ‘steamed white fish and vegetables’ that are cooked using low-temperatures, without any sort of oil, butter, or sauce, in order to preserve nutrients and enhance taste of food.

Not practical for many, 15 snacks a day are crucial for Cruise to have while shooting for heavy adventures.

Lastly and essentially, the superstar sticks to alcohol-free beverages when hanging out or dining out.

Also Read: Ana de Armas breaks silence on dating Tom Cruise