Tom Cruise sends out a strong message to ex-wife Katie Holmes

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise has a brutal message for his ex-wife Katie Holmes after her latest Instagram move, despite her ‘betrayal’. To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Tom Cruise has made his intentions clear regarding his ex-wife Katie Holmes, and the Hollywood superstar will never ‘forgive’ the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actor for her betrayal.

For the unversed, Cruise, 63, and Holmes, 46, who share a daughter, Suri, 19, were married for six years before she was allegedly forced to flee their home with the child in the dead of night, while he was filming in Iceland, in order to protect her from Scientology.

While the exes have been in no contact since their divorce in 2012 and she holds sole custody of their daughter, Holmes had the internet talking earlier this month, when she liked a social media post, about the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star’s new romance with fellow actor, Ana de Armas, only to retract the ‘like’ soon after.

However, her Instagram activity did not go unnoticed and has reportedly left Cruise ‘paranoid’ and ‘easy’, who now wants to send out a very clear message to his ex.

Speaking to a foreign publication, a source close to the superstar clarified, “He might have made peace with a lot of people recently, but no way he’s sitting down with Katie for a latte.”