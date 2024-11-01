Tom Hanks reacts to Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Veteran Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has opened up on Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha,” an Indian adaption of his iconic film “Forrest Gump.”

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, Hanks called the Bollywood film ‘extraordinary’ and ‘glorious.’

When asked if he watched ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Tom Hanks revealed that he had seen the film and was impressed by its cinematography.

“I saw that. Extraordinary. I think it’s a testament to how film grows on film. I think all of us have seen movies that have been incorporated into the rest of our creative process, sometimes bleakly, but sometimes very specifically. Every now and again, there is a film that enters the worldwide consciousness that you cannot forget, that you cannot escape,” the Hollywood star said.

According to Tom Hanks, the two films had differences and similarities despite the filmmakers and the cultures that they were in.

“In many ways, those films were saying the same thing but with the added prospect of the new perspective that came along with it. I just, I think it’s to be celebrated. It was a glorious thing to behold,” he added.

Read more: Laal Singh Chaddha termed ‘superior version’ of Forrest Gump

Released in 1994, ‘Forrest Gump’ was a comedy-drama based on a novel of the same title by Winston Groom.

The title co-starred Hanks with Hollywood actors Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field and Sam Anderson among others.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was led by Bollywood star Aamir Khan in the role portrayed by Tom Hanks in the original film while Kareena Kapoor portrayed Robin Wright’s character as his love interest.