Tom Hardy clarifies ‘Venom’, ‘Spider-Man’ crossover comment

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy has clarified his earlier statement about Marvel shelving the ‘Venom’, ‘Spider-Man’ crossover.

Fans were left surprised after The ‘MobLand’ star reportedly said that the crossover was killed by studio politics.

Since his comment, fans have been asking for the ‘Venom’, ‘Spider-Man’ crossover that would have seen the beloved Marvel villain alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

In a recent interview, Tom Hardy has now clarified his comment, saying that he was misquoted when he addressed the crossover.

When asked about his comment, the ‘MobLand’ star denied making any such statement about Marvel.

“I didn’t say that at all. That’s kind of moved on from a very simple quote that I said specifically about my children watching Venom. It’s hard to explain to a young child why their favorite superheroes can’t be in a film together and that’s such a shame. And we almost got it, but it didn’t happen, which is the truth,” he said.

Tom Hardy added: “It didn’t happen. And we almost got together because I remember being in the Spider-Man movie and you know it was connected, and it just didn’t happen. The trilogy is now over and it didn’t happen. So, it didn’t get killed by anything, it just didn’t happen.”

The Hollywood actor, however, confirmed that the ‘Venom’, ‘Spider-Man’ crossover was discussed by Marvel.

“There are always talks, but that doesn’t mean that things manifested. There’s a future where these things will continue to be talked about until something is realised and I’m sure it will be at some point, but it just didn’t happen with me,” the ‘MobLand’ star added.