Tom Hiddleston’s ‘The Night Manager’ season 2 gets massive update

The makers of ‘The Night Manager,’ starring Tom Hiddleston and Olivia Colman, have shared a key backdrop for season 2.

Released in 2016, the BBC miniseries is based on John le Carré’s novel of the same name.

The show was a massive hit upon its release and received many accolades at award shows.

Tom Hiddleston won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the Golden Globe Awards 2017.

Hugh Laurie, who portrayed the villain, scored a Golden Globe win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie.

‘The Night Manager’ won the award for Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2016.

An official of Ink Factory, which produced season 1 and will produce seasons 2 and 3, has now revealed that the upcoming season will mostly be shot in Colombia.

“More than 75 precent of the story is about Colombia,” said Barry Ryan, head of production at Ink Factory.

According to Ryan, the changing geopolitical situation of the country will be used to build the narrative for ‘The Night Manager’ season 2.

While Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine alongside Olivia Colman as his boss Angela Burr, it remains unclear whether season 2 will see the return of Hugh Laurie’s villain character.

So far, actor Diego Calva remains the only confirmed member of the Latino cast for the upcoming season.

While most of season 2 will be set in Colombia, season 3 will take the story to another region with references to the country.