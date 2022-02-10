Here’s what Zendaya thought of Tom Holland’s Hollywood film Uncharted

Actors Tom Holland and Zendaya are some of the most talked-about celebrities in Hollywood and had a strange yet funny discussion about his upcoming movie Uncharted.

Tom Holland came on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show where he revealed what she told him.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star admitted to having a hilarious moment on the set of the Marvel Studios’ film with his co-star as they began filing the superhero flick after Uncharted.

Tom Holland remembered explaining what Zendaya as to Uncharted was about. The celebrity told her about a stunt which he would perform.

In the Uncharted movie stunt, Tom Holland would be jumping from an aircraft before being hit by a vehicle that fell from it also. She was reportedly not excited by it. She asked how it made sense while calling the film ridiculous.

Tom Holland, in his reply, claimed of telling her to watch the movie as it will make sense then. He added that his explanation to her doesn’t make sense.

What is Uncharted?

Uncharted, slated to release on February 18, is a movie based on the video games of the same name. The action-adventure film will show how the protagonist Ethan Drake met and befriended Victor Sullivan.

Tom Holland, who has found tremendous fame due to his performance in Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man trilogy, will play the role of Ethan Drake whereas Mark Wahlberg will be seen as Victor Sullivan.

Desperado star Antonio Banderas along with Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick are part of the cast as well.

The project is directed by Ruben Fleischer while it is co-written by Art Marcum, Matt Halloway and Rafe Judkins.

