Tom Holland drops BTS photos from ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ set

Hollywood star Tom Holland surprised fans with a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’

Filming on the fourth instalment in the franchise, set to hit theatres on July 31, 2026, began recently.

To celebrate production on the film, Tom Holland took to Instagram to share a few BTS photos from the set, showing him in his new costume.

The photos showed the Hollywood actor standing atop a military-like vehicle and a stunt wire attached to his body.

“Spider-Man Brand New Day 1,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Sony had earlier announced that production on ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ would begin in August.

The Hollywood actor’s BTS photos from the set come soon after the studio unveiled his suit in the upcoming movie.

The teaser clip showed Tom Holland wearing the classic Spider-Man costume as he says, “We ready?”.

While plot details are kept in secret, it has been confirmed that Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the upcoming film.

Additionally, Michael Mando, who played the Scorpion in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ is also returning for the role.

Jon Bernthal also joins the ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ cast to play the Punisher.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film’s new cast members include Sadie Sink in an unspecified role.

The upcoming film is a follow-up to 2021’s ‘No Way Home,’ the ending of which saw Peter being forgotten by his family, friends and the entire world.