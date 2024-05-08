Tom Holland tagged ‘boyfriend of the year’

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland served boyfriend goals once again as he gushes over his girlfriend Zendaya for her breathtaking Met Gala looks.

Like everyone else, her boyfriend, Tom Holland cannot get over the stunning looks served by Hollywood diva Zendaya at Monday’s Met Gala 2024, with the theme ‘The Garden of Time’.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Spider-Man’ star posted a two-picture gallery of his lady love, featuring both the looks of the host for the night, a blue lamé and organza bias-cut John Galliano dress worn over a duchess satin corset, also featuring clusters of grapes on a hip and arm, a large ruffle on one side and a blue hummingbird on a shoulder, and her second look, which was a black Givenchy gown and large floral Alexander McQueen hat.

Holland simply captioned the post with a series of heart eyes emojis, earning himself the ‘best boyfriend’ tag.

Reacting to his Instagram post, a social user wrote, “boyfriend of the year,” while another reiterated, “boyfriend of the century truly.”

“You’re the cutest boyfriend,” one of them praised. “Your last two posts being about zendaya is so cute let’s go,” a fourth noted, in reference to his previous post, promoting Zendaya’s latest release, sports drama ‘Challengers’.

“Most normal genuine Hollywood couple just on ig supporting each other,” one more gushed.

In other news, the buzz is that Hollywood lovebirds might be getting married soon, and it is something definitely on the cards. Citing sources close to the couple, a celebrity magazine recently reported, “There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality.”