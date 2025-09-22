Tom Holland injured in botched stunt during 'Spider-Man' shoot

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Holland, who currently reprises his role of Peter Parker in the upcoming MCU movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, has sustained an on-set injury after a stunt went wrong.

As reported by foreign media, Tom Holland, 29, who began filming for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ in England and Scotland last month, was rushed to the hospital on Friday, September 19, after a fall, resulting from a botched stunt at Leavesden Studios in Watford.

According to the details, he is believed to have cracked his head in a fall and was treated for a concussion.

Moreover, a woman, who seemed to be a stunt double, was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

While Holland’s reps did not respond to the request for comment on his health, his father, Dominic Holland, confirmed the actor’s injury during his recent public appearance. The celebrity father also mentioned that the ‘Cherry’ star is taking a recovery break from filming ‘for a while’.

Notably, the fourth instalment in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ series, ‘Brand New Day’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It co-stars Holland with his fiancée Zendaya, along with Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando and Tramell Tillman.

The title is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 31, 2026.