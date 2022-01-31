Tom Holland, Zendaya buy a £3 million mansion in London

Hollywood’s current golden couple Tom Holland and Zendaya have reportedly bought a £3 million home in London together.

Lovebirds Tom Holland and Zendaya have bought a mansion worth £3 million in Richmond, the swanky neighborhood in the South-west London, very close to Kingston-upon Thames, where Tom grew up.

The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ couple is will be spending £250,000 more on the renovations of the property, which is a six-bedroom mansion as per the reports in a Foreign publication.

“Tom has made it clear he wants hi-tech security all around the premises, starting with an 8ft steel security gate on the drive. He was also very specific about his man cave and the cinema room”, reports a publication.

Tom and Zendaya who met on the sets of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2015 and were last seen opposite each other in last year’s mega-hit ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, were spotted hand in hands last week in London, after visiting former’s parents. The two also collected the keys to their new London house during the same visit.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo reportedly started dating in 2017 but managed to keep their relationship under wraps till last year, and it was only after the personal pictures of them surfaced, that they went public about their relationship.

