Sir Tom Jones cancels Germany show citing health concerns

Welsh music icon, Sir Tom Jones, cancelled his latest show, hours before he was due to take the stage in Germany, citing health concerns.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Currently on the road for his Ages & Stages tour across Europe and the U.K., Sir Tom Jones was scheduled to perform in Bremen on Tuesday, July 22; however, the final show of his Germany leg was postponed due to the veteran singer’s health concerns, after he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection.

In a statement, released on Instagram, the ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer confirmed that the concert will now proceed on Monday, July 28.

“Hello to all the fans in Bremen. Unfortunately, I must postpone my show this evening, as I’ve contracted an upper respiratory infection that needs treatment and rest,” read the statement on the social site.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones)

“I know this is really disappointing and will cause inconvenience to you all, and I’m very sorry about that. But the show will now go ahead on Monday 28th July, so I look forward to seeing you then,” Jones noted further. “All tickets will remain valid for the re-scheduled date.”

“Until then, thank you for your understanding,” he concluded.

Also Read: Billy Joel cancels concerts after brain disorder diagnosis