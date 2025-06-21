Tom Sandoval’s AGT audition video sparks mixed reactions online

Tom Sandoval is stepping back into the spotlight this time on the America’s Got Talent (AGT) stage.

The reality TV star, known for his long-running role on Vanderpump Rules, appeared on AGT Season 20 with his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

In a sneak peek shared on AGT’s official Instagram page on 20 June, Sandoval performed a high-energy cover of A-ha’s 1985 hit “Take On Me”, wearing an emerald green sparkly blazer and loose black trousers.

“This is my chance to show who I am as a musician,” Sandoval said in a voiceover, as he introduced himself to the judges and audience.

“I’m Tom Sandoval. I was the most hated man in America,” he admitted, referring to the public fallout from his 2023 cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval, who spent 11 seasons on Vanderpump Rules, made headlines last year during the so-called “Scandoval” scandal, when he cheated on his partner Ariana Madix with co-star Rachel Leviss.

The incident caused major drama on and off screen, and played out during the Season 10 finale of the show.

Reactions to Tom Sandoval’s AGT audition were mixed. Some viewers were pleasantly surprised, praising the performance. One fan wrote, “I don’t want to like him, but the band is awesome and he sounds really good.”

Another added, “Gotta admit that he sounds pretty good. And he chose a great song for the crowd.” However, not everyone was impressed some compared it to a typical pub band and left sarcastic GIFs in the comment section.

This isn’t Tom Sandoval’s first reality competition. In the past year alone, he’s appeared on The Traitors Season 3 and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Now, with his AGT appearance, he’s hoping to shift focus from controversy to music.

America’s Got Talent returned to NBC on 27 May for its 20th season, with Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Howie Mandel and Mel B back as judges, alongside host Terry Crews.

With more standout acts expected in upcoming episodes, including Sandoval’s full audition, this season of AGT is already turning heads.

Tom Sandoval’s journey on America’s Got Talent continues on 24 June — and all eyes are on whether his music will help him turn public opinion around.