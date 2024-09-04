Tom Suozzi becomes Pakistan Caucus head in US Congress

WASHINGTON: Tom Suozzi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress following Sheila Jackson’s death.

According to details, Congressman Tom Suozzi has been elected as the new chairman of the Pakistan Caucus. He stated that he will work diligently to further strengthen Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus expressed his excitement about taking on the responsibilities of the caucus.

Following the appointment, Democratic leader Dr. Asif Riaz Qadeer and community leader Tanveer Ahmed met with Tom Suozzi. During the meeting, Dr. Qadeer extended an invitation to visit Pakistan, which Suozzi accepted.

Chairman of the Pakistan Caucus, Tom Suozzi, will visit Pakistan in November this year. During the meeting, the US congressman also chanted “Long Live Pakistan.”

Read more: Sheila Jackson Lee, founder of Pakistan Caucus, passes away at 74

It is noteworthy that the senator took over the responsibilities of the caucus following the passing of former Chairwoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Democrat Tom Suozzi has been a Congressman from New York since 2017.

Sheila Jackson Lee was known for her support for Pakistan during natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes. The Government of Pakistan honored her with the Hilal-e-Pakistan award.