Hailstorm, rains damage tomato crop

MUZAFFARGARH: Recent rains and hailstorm have severely damaged the tomato crop in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan, with over 40 percent losses reported across the district, according to the agriculture department.

Farmers, including Abdur Rehman, Suhail, Muhammad Akram, said tomato plants cannot withstand standing water, as prolonged moisture causes fungal infections and root damage, leading to widespread crop destruction.

They warned if rains continue in the coming days, tomato prices are likely to surge in local markets.

Read Also: Pakistan strengthens Climate-Commerce link to secure food supply

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is seeking to align its trade and climate strategies to safeguard the country’s food supply chain, amid growing concerns over affordability and efficiency.

Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan held a meeting with Romina Khurshid Alam, who recently assumed charge as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, along with a delegation representing Pakistan’s food chain sector.

The meeting focused on aligning Pakistan’s trade and climate policies to ensure a resilient, efficient, and sustainable food supply chain amid evolving global and domestic challenges.

Participants emphasized that while food availability and accessibility remain relatively stable, affordability and supply chain efficiency require immediate attention.