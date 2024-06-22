web analytics
Tomato ‘full of worms’ – turns out they’re something very different

A shopper was left ‘super grossed out’ after cutting into a tomato and finding it seemingly full of “worms.”

However, upon closer inspection, they discovered that all was not as it seemed. Sharing their experience on Reddit, the health food enthusiast revealed that they realized the worms ‘weren’t moving.’

The individual posted a photo of the unusual-looking fruit, showing some rather unappetizing white objects emerging from the seeds.

They captioned the post: “I cut into this tomato and thought it was full of worms. But it’s actually sprouts! I was super grossed out until I realized the ‘worms’ weren’t moving lol. Weird, I’m 68 and have never seen this before.”

People were quick to comment on the discovery and had some ingenious ideas as to what the veg-lover could do with their sprouting plants. One person wrote: “You know, if you plant all of those and sell them for a dollar each you can become a millionaire?”

Another agreed: “I read that all you need is a patio and a million tomatoes and you’re set for life.” Meanwhile a third added you could actually eat the sprouts. They wrote: “Most people I know think these are weird and gross, but I say you lucked out! Tomato sprouts are delicious!”

