Tommy Fleetwood’s wife Clare opens up on 23-year age gap

UK golfer Tommy Fleetwood’s wife, Clare, has responded to the chatter about their 23-year age difference since their marriage in 2017.

34-year-old Fleetwood tied the knot with Clare, 57, in 2017, and the couple have a young son.

Tommy Fleetwood is also the stepfather to Clare’s two children from her previous relationship.

Before becoming Tommy Fleetwood’s wife, the 57-year-old served as the UK golfer’s agent and still does the job.

During a recent interview, Clare revealed that she initially rejected the idea of a romantic relationship due to their significant age-gap.

However, Tommy Fleetwood continued his advancement towards her and finally won her over.

“We’ve got a 23-year age difference. Of course I turned him down. I was like, ‘Don’t be stupid!’” she said.

However, Clare learned to navigate the anxieties arising from the chatter about their age-gap after she became Tommy Fleetwood’s wife.

“It kind of is and isn’t (a thing for them). I mean it was way more at the beginning. It was kind of thinking what other people are thinking all the time. Within the industry it was kind of big news in our circle,” she said.

Clare continued, “I was a little bit paranoid about all that really. But not for any reason of our relationship. I had full faith that once we fell in love I knew that that’s it. Baby and dog yeah, we were in.”

The 57-year-old revealed that some doubted their relationship at first, however, they changed their mind after seeing them as a couple.

“The people who were the doubters have redeemed themselves let’s say and admitted they doubted wrongly,” she said.