JCSC chairman, services chiefs condole demise of Gen Shamim Alam

RAWALPINDI: Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Shamim Alam Khan passed away in Rawalpindi on Thursday evening.

Gen Shamim reportedly had Covid related health issues and was admitted to the Military Hospital on Nov 22, where he died.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and all the three services chiefs expressed “heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General Shamim Alam Khan (Retired)”, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

CJCSC, COAS, CNS & CAS express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General Shamim Alam Khan (Retired). May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 9, 2021

Gen Shamim is survived by three sons and his widow. His funeral prayers will be held in Westridge at 4pm today.

He joined the Pakistan Army in 1956 and retired in 1994 as the JCSC chairman.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!